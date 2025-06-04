Fluoride Ban Can Result In Tooth Decay In Kids –Study

Share

Removing fluoride from the U.S. water supply could result in more than 25 million more decayed teeth in children and teenagers within five years, a new study led has warned.

The findings were published on May 30 in ‘JAMA Health Forum’. That’s the equivalent of a decayed tooth for one of every three kids in America, according to researchers from Mass General Brigham.

“Fluoride replaces weaker ions within tooth enamel, making it stronger and less susceptible to tooth decay caused by bacteria,” said senior researcher Dr. Lisa Simon, an internist and dentist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“Our study offers a window into what would happen in the United States if water fluoridation ceased,” Simon added in a news release.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in April that he intends to halt federal recommendations that fluoride be added to public drinking water supplies.

Lawmakers in two states, Utah and Florida, banned the fluoridation of drinking water earlier this year.

