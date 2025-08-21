Fluminense Keeper Breaks Shilton’s Appearance Record

Brazilian goalkeeper, Fabio Deivson Lopes Maciel, has broken the record held by former England international Peter Shilton for most competitive appearances in world football, says his club Fluminense.

The 44-year-old made his 1,391st appearance in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana – the South American equivalent of the Europa League – beating America de Cali 2-0 at the Maracana. Fabio made his professional debut in 1997 and has spent his entire career in Brazil, representing Uniao Bandeirante, Atletico Paranaense, Vasco da Gama, Cruzeiro and Fluminense.

Most of his appearances came at Cruzeiro (976) between 2005 and 2022, while he made 150 for Vasco da Gama and 30 for Uniao Bandeirante. His record-breaking outing on Tuesday was his 235th match for Fluminense.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, Shilton held the record with 1,390 appearances, but he claims he has played 1,387 (three fewer), external. But Fabio, who has never played for his country despite winning the Under-17 World Cup in 1997, is only being recognised by his club as the outright record holder now that he has passed the 1,390 tally.