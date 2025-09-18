Flour Mills Nigeria Meets All Federal Govt Silo Concession Revitalization Conditions

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has emerged as the only private company to fully meet all requirements under the Federal Government’s silo concession revitalization program, which aims to promote food self-sufficiency and reduce wastage.

The program, led by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, builds on the 2017 silos concession initiative through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). Out of 33 silo complexes nationwide, 22 were concessioned to private operators to enhance grain availability and affordability. According to the Ministry’s Head of Information, Mr. Ezeaja Ikemefuna, “Out of the 17 silo complexes conceded to five private companies, only Flour Mills of Nigeria, which operates three complexes under separate Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), has met all conditions and is performing optimally.”

FMN’s agricultural investments date back to 1978 with the acquisition of a 10,000-hectare farm in Kaboji, Niger State. Over the decades, the company has invested heavily in cultivating crops such as soybeans, palm fruits, cassava, wheat, maize, sugar cane, and sorghum, as well as in storage, aggregation, and distribution of locally sourced grains.

Commenting on FMN’s commitment to national development, Group CEO Boye Olusanya said, “FMN is more than a company to Nigeria; it is a strong ally in growth and development. For over six decades, we have provided livelihoods for millions of Nigerian families, safeguarded our national heritage, and ensured our operations remain sustainable for the country, the environment, and the people.”

FMN’s success highlights the potential of aligning private sector initiatives with national economic policy. Its investments in backward integration, import substitution, and farmer empowerment demonstrate a firm commitment to supporting Nigeria’s food security objectives.

“FMN remains a committed partner to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Agriculture under the transformative leadership of Senator Abubakar Kyari, driving initiatives that advance food self-sufficiency in Nigeria,” Mr. Olusanya concluded.