Flour Millers Pollute Lagos,Tincan Ports With Wheat Particles

Particles originating from wheat and other products produced by millers at the Lagos and Tincan Island ports are causing environmental and health hazard to port users and Apapa residents.

Findings revealed that the particles are coming our from the facilities operated by Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, the Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, Olem Agric, BUA Foods and Honeywell Flour Mills.

It was revealed that individuals, using the corridor have been complaining of symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing and respiratory discomfort.

Worried by this, the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN) said in a statement by its President, Godfrey Bivbere that the increasingly hazardous working conditions linked to airborne particles were originated from flour and other processing activities.

The association noted that these conditions appear to be affecting port users, workers, journalists and security personnel operating in the ports area.

Also, the association emphasised the need for urgent intervention by relevant regulatory bodies to assess the situation and ensure compliance with environmental safety standards.

It said: “The Apapa and Tin-Can port corridors are a vital national asset and must be maintained to the highest environmental and health standards.”

It called on the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to conduct an independent air quality assessment in the area and compare findings with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The association, however, recommended the deployment of mobile medical clinics to support workers who may be experiencing health issues related to prolonged exposure.

In addition, the association urged companies operating in the area to review their environmental management practices and align with international best practices, including the use of enclosed silos and dust extraction systems.