Flossing Can Reduce Stroke Risk –Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States has suggested that flossing protects the brain as well as the gums.

The researchers are scheduled to report the study findings at a meeting of the American Stroke Association in Los Angeles, US on Wednesday.

According to the study, people who floss their teeth at least once a week are reducing their risk of stroke caused by a blood clot.

Flossing is interdental cleaning to remove food and dental plaque from between teeth or places a toothbrush has difficulty reaching or is unable to reach. Its regular use as part of oral cleaning is intended to maintain oral health.

According to the study findings, flossing is associated with a 22 per cent lower risk of clot-caused stroke, and a 44 per cent lower risk of a stroke caused by blood clots traveling from the heart, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’

