Florida Mum Fatally Shot Over Christmas Gifts Row

Two teenage brothers have been arrested after their sister was shot and died during a row over Christmas presents. The 23-year-old was shot in the chest by her teenage brother while she had her 10-month-old son in a carrier, the Florida sheriff’s office said.

The boy was then shot by his older brother who took out his own gun, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. Adding that the shooting followed an argument over who was getting more presents, reports the BBC.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told reporters the older teenager, aged 15, ran from the scene and tossed his gun away. The younger brother, aged 14, was taken to hospital in a stable condition and will be taken into custody when he is released, police said.