Florian Wirtz Father Addresses Bayern Munich Rumours

Bayer Leverkusen Wonderkid, Florian Wirtz has said he favours a move to Bayern Munich than abroad which gave fans of the Rekordmeister reason to celebrate.

The 20-year-old’s father/agent Hans said his son will focus on the season first and then decide on his future.

“There are no thoughts in any direction,” Hans said “Florian says that the season has to be played first. That’s the focus now.

“My gut feeling tells me: that Florian is still young. He still has a bit of development to make. Leverkusen is a good place for that.”

READ ALSO;

Die Werkself sporting director Simon Rolfes expressed his confidence that Wirtz will stay in Leverkusen next season, to which Hans replied that “it’s going to go in that direction [if Rolfes said so].

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Bayer Leverkusen has a bit of an advantage thanks to the long-term contract.”

Bayern remains a compelling destination for Wirtz, while the prospect of him playing alongside Jamal Musiala is a dream for Bayern Munich fans.