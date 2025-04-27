Floods: Preparing For Unwanted Visitor

Share

The rains have started, though not heavily yet. There is already palpable tension in the air among people living in flood-prone areas. The tension heightened especially as the Federal Government announced that there will be heavy flood this year. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE reports on various efforts to avert disaster

Those, who have had nasty experiences about flood and how displacing it could be, are not taking the warnings with a pinch of salt.

Communities embark on preventive measures

Sunday Telegraph learnt that some boarder town communities between Lagos and Ogun states are warming up and getting intensely prepared for this year’s rains.

For instance, ‘Mokore, Banku, Arigbede, border communities in Ogun State, are putting efforts, energy and finances to prevent the flood from displacing them from their residences.

They contributed money to buy tonnes of refuse, stones and broken tiles to fill their untarred roads and pot holes that could aid in flooding their environments. They are also making arrangement to get their own Canoes.

Babatunde Obidare, a block Industry owner and member, landlords association of his community, told Sunday Telegraph that, “we are making plans to get our own canoe incase the rains get heavy and perhaps the popular Dams also get released at the same time, we wouldn’t want to be taken unawares again.”

Obidare continued that, “I tell you that we have not finished counting our losses from last two years’ flood. Personally, two of my vehicles got damaged by the flood, hundreds of already moulded blocks and thousands of bags of cement got destroyed and wasted in the flood. My wife’s motor parts shop got destroyed with goods worth millions of Naira by the flood. How do we make up for those losses? We are determined not to let such story that touches the hearts happen this year again.”

Mr. Olusesan Fajigbesin, also a landlord of one of the combined communities, told Sunday Telegraph that his street is trying to speed up the community bridge they are constructing.

“We are constructing a mini-bridge with good sewage gutter system to allow the flood flow freely in a guarded direction without displacing the dwellers. We will try our best in salvaging our lives and properties by ourselves. Already, we have spent close to N60milliom constructing that bridge,” he said.

Mrs Olayinka Ibiduni, also a resident, is a bit pessimistic about the combined self help. She told Sunday Telegraph that she doesn’t believe in the community self-help being carried out.

“I believe that our personal efforts can never be as solid as that of government. It will only end up being wishy-washy because we are not contributing and not even ready to contribute the right amount of money to get the quality material needed for the flood mitigation. It is better we seek government’s help whichever way possible,” she said.

Bankale is a community in Ibafo area of Ogun State, where the flood dealt ruthlessly with the dwellers. Mrs Iyabo Idowu, a mother of three and resident of the community, told Sunday Telegraph that it was never a pleasant experience living in that area but lack of sufficient fund leaves her with no option other than to continue living in that area.

For this year’s preparation, she told Sunday Telegraph that her community landlords’ association said there is nothing they can do without government’s support because there is a huge canal that is constructed through their community.

“As wide as that canal is, it’s still not enough to contain the gushing rains and the Dam when released. Anytime we put together efforts to prevent the flood, it always comes to naught. So, we have pleaded with Ogun State government to match our community self-help with their might and resources to tackle the issue from source,” she said.

For a community in Iju/Ishaga area of Lagos, the chairman of their landlords’ community association was reportedly going from house to house seeking donation of N1000 per house, to enable them buy hundreds of sacks of sand to heap-mount at the flooding points.

Mr. Arowojobe Opebiyi, a retired soldier and chairman of the Odunbanku community, lamented that they felt neglected in that part of Lagos State, especially as the councilor representing their constituency is developing some parts (upper part) of the community and not thinking towards their side which has been like that for decades.

“I have been living in this place for more than three decades when everywhere was shrouded in bushes and tall grasses. We were very few brave men with our families living here then. And since then, we have been combining efforts to make it habitable to the point more people started joining us,” he said.

Odunbanku Street by observation looks like a community of the Stone Age, with most of the houses shabbily built, not even plastered, sloppy roads that are not motorable. In fact, it didn’t look organised at all, lacking a surveyor’s touch and or mapping in all ramifications. Two or three houses could share a common entrance to their homes, even if it means jumping a dwarf fence to their sitting room.

It’s as bad as an open gutter is the only demarcating line between a shabbily built mini-flat and an averagely better built three bedroom bungalow. That community has little or no government presence as there was no pipe borne water.

Ironically, they are neighbours to Iju works station. Electricity is luxury. The few who had access to electricity got it either by tapping from neighbouring communities that are enjoying it legally.

Well, as odd as the community looks, they have a united sense of purpose and determination against the incoming flood.

Apart from the general contribution they are doing for the flood prevention, some well to do members of the community were personally bringing materials like trucks full of rubbles, bags of cements among others in preparation for the incoming flood.

A petty trader popularly called, “Mama Oba” in the community, told Sunday Telegraph that she lost one of her legs to the flood. She narrated that she was in her shop last year when the rain started. She said she took it for granted that she would just step out to enter her house which is beside the shop. But she was wrong as the flood suddenly built up to a choking level. “If I had known, I would have stayed back in my shop but I got scared when I saw the water level building up suddenly. So, I ventured out but my leg slipped into the waters. I was carried off to about 10 streets away from mine. I was shouting for help but nobody could hear my voice in that heavy rain until three days after when the rains have subsided a little and with a feeble energy left in me, I cried for help and it came. But one of my legs got trapped in the debris of a collapsed two bedroom bungalow. At the point of managing to pull me out, my right leg was just hanging out of my whole body and eventually got amputated,” she said.

Well, however, as flood prevention preparations are in top gear within Lagos and Ogun states, it comes with mixed feelings for some. Those who believe that they don’t have cause to worry for the incoming flood are rather worried about the weather that could be unstable with coolness, but more unbearable with the heat when the weather gets hot. This heat usually gets more pronounced whenever it rains. It’s as if the rains exhume heat and consequently, it comes with attendant health issues like skin rashes, itching, runny nose and cough, inexplicable skin rash and other allergic reactions.

It is especially unbearable at night when the walls release heat wave they had absorbed during the day. With that, sleep becomes unpalatable and causing sweating all through the night.

Recall that Nigeria experiences fatal floods annually with dozens of people killed, thousands of homes, farms and other properties destroyed and millions of people displaced. The flood disaster affected over five million Nigerians in 2024 across the country.

FG’s alerts, readiness

For this year 2025, the Federal Government has predicted heavy rains and floods in 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The high-flood risk states are: Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, last week, said coastal and riverine flooding would be experienced in some parts of the South-South geopolitical zone of the country due to a rise in sea level.

For that high degree of disaster not to happen again, the Federal Government announced last week that it has taken proactive steps to prevent flooding through strategic measures to enhance disaster preparedness and risk management across the country.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, announced this at the inauguration of Nigeria’s Anticipatory Action Framework, last week in Abuja. He said the Federal Government has designed the framework to shift disaster management from reactive responses to proactive preparedness.

The Vice President described the framework as a timely intervention to confront the rising threats of climate-induced disasters.

“These disasters are no longer distant threats. They are here, knocking at our doors, sweeping through our streets, flooding our homes.

“They are testing, not only our moral sensitivity, but the depth of our preparation,” he said.

Shettima emphasised the urgent need to shift from the costly and inadequate reactive approach to disasters for a more proactive measure.

“For decades, our response has been reactive. We wait for the waters to rise, for the homes to vanish. And then, we scramble for relief. This late arrival of support costs more and saves fewer lives. We lose close to five per cent of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) every year to reactive disaster response.

“This approach is not only unsustainable; it is also deeply unjust to the most vulnerable among us. This is why we must act before disasters unfold.”

Ogun: We’re preparing in advance

Also reacting to the flood warning is the Ogun State government. It asked residents of Isheri, Akute and others to relocate to safer grounds while it is taking measures to mitigate the expected flooding.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, said the warning became necessary to raise the consciousness of the residents over flooding and mitigate its impact.

“This year, NIMET in its predictions highlights the likelihood of a downpour with intensity ranging from 965mm to 1805mm which raises concern for communities nationwide that are already vulnerable to flooding and its possible impact,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner said the several measures to address the predicted flooding include the de-silting of 988.3km of rivers/streams and drainage channels; and the construction of 698m in length of concrete drainages and culverts of various cross-sections.

“Presently, de-silting of rivers/streams and drainage channels, and construction of drainages and culverts are ongoing in various parts of the state to further reiterate the state government’s determination to reduce the impact of flood in the state. The execution of the projects will commence in April, and this cuts across three senatorial districts of the state,” Oresanya said.

What to expect- Weather Channel

According to the Weather Channel, the forecast warned to expect daytime maximum temperatures of 32°C in Lagos, throughout month of April and very high heat and humidity based on long-term weather averages. It says there were six hours of sunshine per day on average with typically 149 mm of rainfall in the month.

It explained further that the temperatures in Nigeria during April are extremely high, between 27°C and hot as 32°C, hence, drinking water regularly is advisable.

“You can expect about 3 to 8 days of rain in Nigeria during the month of April. It’s a good idea to bring along your umbrella so that you don’t get caught in poor weather.”

And for the month of May, the Weather forecast warned to expect daytime maximum temperatures of 31°C in Nigeria in May and high heat and humidity based on long-term weather averages. There are seven hours of sunshine per day on average with 10 days with some rainfall and typically 148 mm of rainfall in the month.

