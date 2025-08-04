Floods Cripple Lagos Roads, Businesses As Heavy Rains Paralyse City

A torrential downpour that began in the early hours of Monday threw Nigeria’s commercial capital into disarray, flooding major roads, submerging homes, and forcing businesses to shut down across the city.

For over 14 hours, Lagos bore the brunt of relentless rainfall, leading to severe traffic gridlock, closed shops, and hundreds of residents stranded or bailing out water from flooded homes.

From Lagos Island to the Mainland, flash floods overwhelmed key routes including Ikorodu Road, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Alimosho, Lekki, Ikeja, Oshodi, Oworonshoki, and Ikotun. Long queues of stranded vehicles dotted the submerged roads, while many commuters abandoned travel plans altogether.

“I’ve been on the same spot at Odo Iya Alaro Bridge since 5 a.m.,” lamented Alhaji Abu, a motorist navigating the flooded Ikorodu route. “The water covered every pothole. It’s dangerous.”

Another stranded resident, Modupe Akinbiyi in Gberegbe, Ikorodu, said, “Every time it rains, our houses are flooded. We’ve complained to the government repeatedly, but nothing has changed.”

The rainfall, forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), had warned of possible flash floods in Lagos and other parts of the country between Monday and Wednesday. The agency specifically flagged Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta States for heightened flood risks.

NiMet also urged the public to avoid driving during heavy rainfall and advised residents to stay updated through official channels. The agency emphasized safety precautions like unplugging appliances and securing outdoor objects to minimize damage.

Despite early warnings, the impact was swift. Several areas like Alakuko, Agege, Maryland, and parts of Lekki were practically inaccessible. Shops remained closed deep into the morning, and commercial activities were largely frozen in flood-affected zones.

Broken-down vehicles were a common sight. Some motorists avoided service lanes completely, fearing their vehicles would plunge into open drainages hidden beneath the murky waters.

“It’s a recurring nightmare,” said Anthony Azubuike, a resident on Lagos Island. “Blocked drainage channels are a major reason. Even after they are cleared, the refuse is dumped beside them and ends up back inside.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government appealed for calm and assured the public of ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of flash flooding. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized that resilient infrastructure had been deployed across the city to address water runoff and drainage.

“Flash floods are not unusual in coastal cities like Lagos,” Wahab noted. “What’s important is that the water drains off quickly. Residents should not panic.”

He also disclosed that the state has activated all emergency and traffic management agencies, and has stepped up maintenance of drainage systems across flood-prone zones.

“We’re intensifying year-round cleaning of drainages and awarding new contracts for concrete lining of key channels,” he added.

Wahab further advised residents in low-lying areas such as Agiliti, Agboyi, Itowolo, and Ajegunle to remain alert as rising lagoon levels and tidal locks may worsen conditions in the coming days.

He warned residents, particularly children, against swimming or playing in floodwaters and urged motorists not to drive through submerged roads due to the risk of submersion or being swept away.

As of press time, the rain had subsided in parts of the city, but with more storms expected in the coming days, many Lagosians are bracing for yet another deluge.

Residents continue to call on the government for more durable and long-term solutions to flooding, with many arguing that yearly emergency responses no longer suffice.