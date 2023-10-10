Floods Claim 33 Lives In Adamawa – ADEEMA

Days after NiMet prediction, floods have claimed no fewer than 33 lives in some parts of Adamawa State.

New Telegraph gathered that 1,600 households, totalling 9,960 individuals, have been displaced by floods and are currently seeking refuge in 11 different IDP camps across the state.

The Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Muhammed Suleiman said the relief camps were set up in four severely affected local government areas: Yola North, Yola South, Lamurde, and Demsa. These camps were established to provide shelter and support to those displaced by the floods.

The emergency stakeholders meeting, convened by the state government, brought together humanitarian organizations and relevant agencies to address issues related to the rising water levels in the riverbanks and their impact on the affected communities.

READ ALSO:

“As a result of the ravaging floods, the state government, through ADSEMA, established 11 camps across four local government areas,” the ADSEMQ chief executive said.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, emphasized the commitment of the people-driven government to mitigate the effects of the floods on the affected citizens.

The government has approved measures to ensure the basic needs of the affected people are met to ensure their safety and well-being.

The governor emphasized that despite some schools being occupied by flood victims, the situation would not disrupt learning, as the government is making arrangements to ensure that educational activities proceed without interruption.

Earlier, the commissioner of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reintegration, Barr. Bello Hamman Diram, along with his counterparts from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Neido Geoffrey, and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Wunfe Anthony, emphasized the importance of the meeting in safeguarding lives and property.