Flooding: We’re Not Interested In Demolishing Properties, But Laws Must Be Obeyed, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday made it clear that neither his government nor the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, under Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, is interested in demolishing houses. Instead, he insisted that the state’s environmental laws must be held sacrosanct at all times.

He said: “I plead with you to work with us. I don’t have an interest in demolishing people’s houses or making life uncomfortable for them, but we have to do what we have to do.”

Sanwo-Olu spoke as a guest at a ceremony organised by Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association (BIPORAL) to unveil some projects undertaken by its executive led by Mr. Frank Aibgogun.

He also promised lasting intervention to flooding issues confronting residents of the Island, stressing that the state will not hesitate to invoke the states environmental law not minding who is affected.

The projects inaugurated include the Banana Island Administrative Office, a recreational park, Banana Island Club House, a fire fighting truck, a tennis court and an astroturf five-a-side football pitch. Decrying the lack of maintenance culture, Sanwo-Olu urged residents to assume ownership of the facilities for the benefit of the public and future generations.

