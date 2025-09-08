Flooding: UK Govt, UNICEF Support Jigawa With Upgraded Climate Change

The United Kingdom, UK Government, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have handed over upgraded Climate Resilient Infrastructure for Basic Services to Jigawa State Government, for Schools and Primary Health Care Facilities to mitigate Climate Change problems.

Jigawa State is among several States facing yearly problems of excessive flooding that keep killing lives and destroying properties. To address this, the Climate Change Resilient Infrastructure is said to curtail the menace, according to Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

Wafaa Saeed, who was speaking in Dutse Government House and Chamo local Government of Dutse, while handing over the Climate Change Resilient Infrastructure, reminded that

Nigeria is exposed to several climate hazards, such as floods, droughts, heatwaves, and sea-level rise, affecting millions of people each year.

She said, Nigeria is ranked second among the countries where children face the highest climate-related risks, directly threatening their ability to survive, grow, learn and fulfil their potential.

” In response, UNICEF, in collaboration with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and several other partners, including the State Governments of Kano and Jigawa, developed an innovative project, the Climate Resilient Infrastructure for Basic Services (CRIBS) – Health and Education.”

Wafaa Saeed, who commented on Jigawa State Government for achieving Open Depiction stoppage and the provisions of enough toilets for its Citizens.

She announced the UNICEF moves to help Jigawa State with the problem of out-of-school children, adding that with the efforts of the Umar Namadi administration on education, sooner than later, they would curtail the problems.

Governor Umar Namadi said while responding that the Climate Change Resilient Infrastructure innovation would, in no small measure, help them address the yearly problems of flood and other similar issues.

He said flooding problems are real and devastating, as over the years his State has suffered the menace which was created by the Climate problems; therefore, he said they are ready to work in tandem with UNICEF and other development partners to stop