Flooding: S’south States Take Precautionary Measures As Nimet Predicts Heavy Rainfall

Governments in the SouthSouth region, particularly Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa, are stepping up precautionary measures to avert widespread flooding and mitigate its impact on vulnerable communities.

The measures were sequel to warning obey the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) that heavy rainfall might cause severe flooding across 30 states.

In Edo, Flood, Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (FEWMA) has ramped up mitigation efforts in flood-prone areas such as Ekenwan Road, Uselu, Upper Mission Extension, and Auchi.

According to the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Momoh, desilting of major drainage channels and sensitisation campaigns have commenced to ensure water flows freely during the peak of the raining season.

“We are working closely with the state’s Ministry of Environment, local authorities, and community leaders to curtail early warning and educate residents on evacuation protocols,” Momoh said. In a complementary effort, the state has unveiled a six-month work plan under the €175 million EIBfunded Nigeria Climate Adaptation – Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB).

The initiative targets gully erosion, land degradation, and flood vulnerability across Edo. Momoh noted that 10 per cent of the fund would be accessible during the initial phase, provided benefiting states meet key administrative benchmarks.

He said the state government has committed N500 million in counterpart funding to fasttrack implementation. In Delta, the state government has set up Internally Displaced Persons (IDP camps and activated its flood disaster preparedness mechanism due to the state coastal nature.

The Commissioner for Environment in the state, Mr Jamani Ejiro, emphasised that the indiscriminate dumping of waste and selling of water channels for building purposes were the major cause of flooding in the metropolis. “We urge our residents to see their environment as their property and protect it. Keep drains clean and do not build on waterways,” he appealed.

To bolster preparedness, the state has set up IDP camps across key flood-prone localities in Isoko North, Bomadi, Ughelli South, and Asaba.

A Flood Disaster Management Committee led by the Secretary to the State Government has also been activated, comprising commissioners and heads of emergency response agencies. “We are prepared. Delta is a floodplain and we always take precautionary steps even before NiMet’s seasonal predictions,” Ejiro added.

