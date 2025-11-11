Flooding: Rivers Gives Relief Materials, N3m To Affected Families

The Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee has handed out relief materials and N3 million cash to families affected by recent flooding in Ahoada East Local Government Area, after it flagged off the exercise in the Orashi region.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman, Flood Prevention and Management Committee, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu, who presented the items at the Central Medical Stores in Port Harcourt, said the committee procured both food and non-food items for each local government area.

She noted that Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas each received two trucks filled with relief materials to mitigate the burden of flooding.