Flooding: Residents Appeal To Edo Govt For Urgent Rehabilitation

Share

Residents’ Association of Express Avenue, Benin City, has issued an appeal to the Edo State government, seeking state government intervention to address the severe erosion and flooding impacting their community.

In a letter sent to the governor’s office at Osadebey Avenue, residents voiced their concerns over the deteriorating conditions, which have rendered parts of the area nearly uninhabitable, prompting many to abandon their properties.

The residents explained that erosion and frequent flooding have devastated Express Avenue, particularly during the rainy season, with accumulated floodwaters severely damaging homes, roads, and infrastructure. They highlighted the health risks and economic instability faced by those still residing in the area.

In their appeal, signed by the Chairman Courage Asia and PRO Victor Ofure Osehobo, the residents noted the potential role of the nearby moat on the eastern end of Express Avenue.

They believe this natural water collection point could be used as part of a drainage and flood management solution to alleviate the problem. The association is pleading that the state government incorporate this resource into a broader rehabilitation effort for the street.

“We trust that with your administration’s commitment to infrastructural development, this issue can be resolved promptly to alleviate the suffering of residents,” the letter read. The residents are optimistic that the government efforts will bring much-needed relief to their community.

Share

Please follow and like us: