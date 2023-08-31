Flooding: Relocate Now, Delta Tells Coastal Dwellers

The Delta State Government has advised residents of the flood-prone areas to relocate to higher grounds following the planned opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon into the Rivers Niger and Benue.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said in the face of earlier warnings from the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and NiMET, precautions had to be taken because prevention is better than cure. Spokesman for the governor Festus Ahon said in Asaba yesterday the government is concerned about the lives and property of citizens living in the coastal areas.

He said the governor had told the 14-man Flood Disaster Management Committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government Kingsley Emu to mitigate the effects of flooding.

He said the Committee is saddled with the responsibility of carrying out aggressive sensitisation of citizens on the impending flood and to propose appropriate measures for the prevention and management of flooding, addressing the displacement of people and suggesting ways for the provision of relief materials to victims.

Ahon said: “The state government has been informed that the authorities of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon would be releasing modulated amounts of water into the River Benue and River Niger due to flooding caused by torrential rainfall.

“The Delta State Government will provide support to those displaced from their homes by the rising water level occasioned by the overflow of the River Benue and River Niger.

“We are, therefore, calling on our affected citizens to take heed, and relocate to upper lands, pending the government intervention in the face of flooding.”