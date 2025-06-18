Flooding: Relief As Ebonyi Partners NEMA/FRSC, Stakeholders On Averting Crisis

Share

Background

Flooding and natural disasters have become a recurring problem in the country, with its attendant consequences resulting in unmitigated pains and losses to the people and nation.

The 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) on February 4, 2025 and subsequent release of the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), and its disaster management implication for Nigeria, including Ebonyi State.

It was against this background that the Third Ebonyi State Ministry of Human Capital Development/Monitoring, in collaboration, with State Emergency Management Agency (EBSEMA), recently flagged-off what it has termed the “Event of imminent Flooding and Downscaling Programme of SCP and AFO for At Risk Communities in the State.”

The theme of the stakeholders’ engagement was: ‘Strengthening Resilience Enhancing Preparedness and Response, Taking Disaster Risk Management to the Grassroots’. Typical examples of disasters include flooding, rainstorms, fire, windstorms and so on.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is an agency of the Federal Government charged with the responsibility of mitigating the menace of disasters and awareness creation on the part of the citizens. The agency convened the stakeholders meeting in Abakaliki to educate the citizens on best international practices to prevent imminent natural disasters.

Govt’s preparedness

Flagging-off the event, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Human Capital Development/Monitoring, Mrs Ann Anigwe, said that the stakeholders meeting was aimed at getting citizens preparedness for flood disaster management and control for the year 2025.

Nwifuru said that arrangements have been put in place to ensure that strategies mapped out to prevent flooding gets to the knowledge of the people.

This is as he noted: “We are here to gain experience because both the NEMA team, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) team and the Fire Service team are here to educate and deliver lectures on preparedness against flood disaster. “After today’s flag-off, the programme continues with visitation to the rural communities that have been identified as prone areas for sensitisation and awareness creation.”

Nwifuru further stated that funds have been approved by the State Emergency Management Agency for the purchase of relief materials. “Every arrangement is in place, announcements have already begun telling people living in waterways to relocate to safer areas,” he said.

Heeding early warning signs

On her part the Director General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaila Umar, represented by South-East Zonal Director, Mr Wilson Baradon, urged stakeholders to take issues of flood predictions by NIMET seriously, in order to reduce incidents of deaths and loss of properties.

Umar noted that the devastating impact of annual flooding has served as a wakeup call for the government, private sector and citizens to collaborate and manage disasters.

“In recent past, life has been lost, Nigeria suffered injury, many people lost their life savings due to the unimaginable influence of flood,” she said.

The Director General of NEMA enjoined the people to leverage on early warning tools and adhere to signals. “NEMA is deploying tools to 36 states of the country to carry out sensitisation exercises,” she said.

Strengthening stakeholders’ awareness

Contributing, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Ebonyi State, Mr Clement Ovuoba, said that the event was organised to strengthen synergy among stakeholders ahead of this year’s rainy season. He said that the stakeholders’ engagement was aimed at mitigating flood disaster in the state as predicted by NIMET in its Annual Flood Outlook.

According to him: “I want to assure you that the agency will continue to do its best in managing disasters in the state, sensitising and raising awareness among the public.”

The Executive Secretary said that the state government has done a lot in saving lives and properties of Ebonyi people especially the traumatised and vulnerable victims. “Flooding is manmade, we should avoid blocking waterways, and these measures will mitigate flooding. Last year the state government released huge sums of money and relief material for victims of flood disasters,” he disclosed.

He said that the stakeholders’ meeting was to strengthen synergy and cooperation ahead of the anticipated 2025 flooding and to identify the needed support to enhance flood response. Speaking against the backdrop of communities in the state that are prone to flooding, Ovuoba said that NIMET has not furnished the state names of the communities likely to be affected.

“We have not compiled the prone areas, NIMET has just made predictions, they have not given us the specific areas,” said Ovuoba. Others in attendance at the stakeholders meeting included: President of town unions, traditional rulers, and women in mining, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), officials of the state fire service and market women.

