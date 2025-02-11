Flooding: Oyo Rep Commences 2nd Phase Channelization Of Anfani River

Share

The federal lawmaker representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency of Oyo State, at the National Assembly, Hon. Adedeji Stanley Dhikrullahi Olajide has commenced an extensive channelization project of the Anfani River in the Ring Road area of Ibadan.

The current effort, according to Tolu Mustapha, Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to Hon. Olajide, is the second phase of the channelization work, which has commenced in earnest and is designed as a pre-emptive measure to mitigate the devastating effects that usually accompany heavy downpours as the rainy season approaches.

“This initiative aims to ensure free flow of water, thereby reducing the risk of overflow and subsequent flooding in the surrounding communities.”

“The first phase of the project was completed in June 2024, and as promised, Hon. Adedeji Stanley Dhikrullahi Olajide has commenced the second phase, which includes, the construction of concrete embankment and further channelling of the drainage system, to direct the flow of the Anfani River.”

“The project not only seeks to address the immediate challenges posed by flooding but also aims to enhance the aesthetic value of the environment”

It would be recalled, that residents of the Anfani community have long suffered from the adverse effects of the overflow of the river, before the intervention, with significant damage to their properties.

