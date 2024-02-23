Flooding: Over 30 Niger Communities Get Intervention From N-HYPPADEC

As part of an effort to address the annual flooding challenges that have ravaged no fewer than thirty-eight communities, the National Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has intervened to construct a new retaining wall at the river Gurara bank causing gulley erosion at Muye in Lapai local government area.

Making this known during an inspection tour of the project at Muye in Lapai LGA of Niger state by the Member representing Lapai/Agaie Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Mahmoud, the Managing Director, N-HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa on Friday expressed the readiness of the Commission to construct a new retaining wall to address the effect of persistent flooding affecting those communities.

Represented by Director Operation of the Commission Engineer Ilyasu Abdullahi Wara, the Managing Director identified engineering failure as the major cause of the collapse of the initial retaining wall constructed to arrest the gulley erosion.

He explained that providing succour to people in the communities ravaged by the devastating effect of flooding is their core mandate, hence the persistent flooding and other forms of environmental degradation are making life unbearable for the inhabitants of hydropower-producing states.

Commending the progress so far, the federal legislator applauded the commission for the quick response to intervene by accepting to construction a new long-lasting retaining wall to prevent erosion from further causing disaster in the lives of the citizens.

He further emphasized the impacts of the flooding on the socio-economic activities of the people within the affected communities who have lost their means of livelihood over the years, saying “The floods have crippled the socio-economic activities of the people of the communities who are predominantly farmers and fishermen”.

He added that “several attempts by the federal government to provide a lasting solution proved abortive.