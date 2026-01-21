Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has begun the construction of a 10-kilometre underground canal to put an end to the perennial flooding ravaging some parts of Aba South and Ugwunagbo Local Government Areas.

The canal, which is meant to channel stormwater from major roads in Aba South and Ugwunagbo LGA into the Aba River, is being done by the Abia state government through the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA).

Our correspondent reports that over many decades, areas like Uratta Road, Umuagbai Village, Obohia Road, and Ohanku Road, all in Aba South LGA, as well as Asa Erimmiri Village and Abayi Nchokoro Village in Ugwunagbo LGA, have been devastated by heavy stormwater without a channel.

According to sources, the situation had affected major communities like Owerri-Aba, Umuwaoma, Abayi-Nchokoro and Umunkama, with villages like Nkpunkpuevula and others within Ugwunagbo LGA having been ravaged by floods coming from different parts of Aba, leading to the creation of dangerous and unhealthy borrow pits.

The Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, while speaking on the project, said that perennial flooding affecting communities in Ugwunagbo and Aba South is being tackled head-on through the ongoing construction of a 10-kilometre underground canal.

“Stormwater from Uratta, Umuagbai, Obohia, Ohanku, Asa Erimmiri, and Abayi Nchokoro will be effectively channelled into the Aba River, ensuring proper drainage and providing a solid foundation for durable road construction.”

Sources from GADA said that to deal with the perennial flooding ravaging many parts of Aba South and Ugwunagbo, the government, through GADA, is tackling the problem head-on with the construction of a massive 10-kilometre underground canal.

From available information, the Abia government aims to deal with stormwater with the massive 10-kilometre underground canal starting from Uratta, going through the above-mentioned places and finally emptying at the Aba River.

New Telegraph gathered that major villages in Aba South, like Etiti-Ohazu, Obuda, Ohabiam, Ndiegoro, Iheorji and their Ugwunagbo LGA neighbouring towns, have almost turned to urban slums due to flood and failed infrastructure.