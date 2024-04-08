Flooding: One Dead, Another Missing In Taraba

Following Saturday’s devastating flood in Nguroje, Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, one person has been officially declared dead while one other was reportedly missing.

Speaking at the state capital, Jalingo on Sunday, the state House of Assembly representative for the area, Nelson Lens said the incident, was “unfortunate,” pointing out that it was unprecedented in the region.

He named the deceased as Gomma Sadiq and stated that the missing individual is still being looked for.

He said, “Apart from the victim who was killed in the flood, another person was reported missing with several houses destroyed.

“The rain lasted many hours and has rendered many residents homeless and washed away several hectares of farmlands.

“Members of the community who spoke on the incident with our reporter, pleaded with the state government and the North East Development Commission, NEDC, to help the victims.”