Flooding: Ondo Assembly tasks stakeholders on proactive measures

The Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday tasked stakeholders to be proactive in addressing flooding in the state. Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, during a plenary said that the lawmakers could not fold their hands and watch helplessly without finding solution to the crisis. Oladiji asked the state Ministry of Environment to be more proactive at combating floods and asked the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Sunday Akinwalere, to appear before the House on the issue. He added that the commissioner would inform the House on the state’s disaster prevention plans for 2023, asking all relevant agencies to ensure that there was easy passage of water in all drains and canals. The speaker said that residents of the state should desist from disposing waste and debris in water passage, but that they should align themselves with modern and proper waste disposal. Oladiji added that the state government should rehabilitate those that had already been affected by flood and ensure that there was full channelisation of the waterways.

