Flooding: Niger Warns Residents Of Dams Overflow, Says 20 LGAs At Risk

Following warnings of discharge of water from the Kainji, Shiroro, Zungeru and Jeba hydro Dams by the Federal Government, the Niger State Government yesterday warned residents residing along the Rivers Niger and Kaduna to relocate to safer places.

Making this known in a statement, Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah said the Dams were releasing thousands of litres of water per minute which, he said could lead to overflow of these rivers. Baba-Arah urged communities located around the Dams to limit activities around the River banks during the peak of the raining season to avoid being flooded, pointing out that the Federal Government has already predicted that the end of raining season would be accompanied by violent windstorm.

He warned residents to avoid standing under trees during rainfall and also avoid substandard structures during this period. He disclosed that, affect- ed LGAs include: Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mokwa, Lapai, Katcha, Agaie Suleja, Shiroro, Mashegu, Agwara, Bida, Edati, Munya, Bosso, Chanchaga, Paikoro and wushishi.

Accordingly, he said: “The Nigerian Hydrological Ser- vices advised Communities along River Niger and Kaduna to relocate. “The Dams are releasing thousands of gallons of water per minute that could lead to the overflow of these Rivers. “As a government, we hereby advise our communities to limit activities around River banks during this peak raining season to avoid being flooded.

“People living at riverine areas should relocate to safer grounds already identified.” Baba-Arah further stated that the State is already experiencing negative impact of the flooding with houses, farmlands, bridges and linked roads washed away in some LGAs located at up and down stream of the four Dams.