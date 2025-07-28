Flooding: NGF Commiserates With People, Govt Of Adamawa

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed saddeness over reports of heavy flooding in Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas, Adamawa State, with led to loss of lives, properties, and displacement of residents.

The Forum, in a statement by its Chairman, Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, said: “We identify with the people of and government of Adamawa State under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the state mobilises resources to mitigate the effect of this incident.

“The Forum, similarly, commends the Police and the Nigerian Army for their swift deployment of marine units on the invitation of the state government to help residents who are caught in this unfortunate situation.

“The Forum stands in firm solidarity with His Excellency Fintiri and the people of Adamawa at this difficult moment, and will offer its own support to complement the various help that the state can get and deserves to cope with this humanitarian situation.”