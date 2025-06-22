Flooding: Monarch Introduces Weekly Environmental Sanitation

Share

The Paramount Ruler of all Awori-speaking people, Oba Sulaiman Adekunle Bamigbade, Ayodele III, has directed residents of estates and communities within his domain to commence weekly environmental sanitation to mitigate the risk of flooding.

In a letter dated June 11, 2025, addressed to leaders and residents of various estates and communities under his jurisdiction, Oba Bamigbade stated that the decision was in response to predictions of heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the coming months.

According to the letter, which was made available to newsmen and signed by the monarch himself, the move aligns with recent warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), which forecasted flooding in several states across the country due to expected intense rainfall.

“In light of the recent flooding predictions issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), it has become imperative for communities within our domain to take proactive steps towards safeguarding our environment and the wellbeing of our residents,” the monarch stated.

“To this end, I am calling for a mandatory weekly sanitation exercise across all estates within the Isheri Estates Community,” he added.

During the weekly exercise, residents are expected to clear drains, de-silt gutters, and properly dispose of domestic waste, among other activities to ensure a clean and flood-free environment.

Oba Bamigbade emphasized that there would be strict monitoring to ensure compliance, noting that he would personally visit estates and communities to assess adherence.

He further stated that the palace and its surrounding areas would take the lead in the exercise and that information regarding the sanitation directive would be disseminated to the grassroots to ensure widespread awareness.

The monarch’s initiative is part of a broader community effort to promote environmental responsibility and prevent avoidable disasters during the rainy season.

Share