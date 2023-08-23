David Umahi, the newly appointed Minister of Works has said the issue of floods along the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway will be resolved by the Federal Government by simply building a flyover.

Umahi who spoke on Tuesday while on a tour of the Abuja-Lokoja route to review ongoing construction projects said the area always gets flooded at the Koton Karfe section and the only solution to it is to do a flyover on it to fly above the flood level.

Alongside other Directors from the Ministry, the Minister inspected certain construction sites while travelling with Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

READ ALSO:

He said, “We have seen the area that always gets flooded at the Koton Karfe section and the only solution to it is to do a flyover on it to fly above the flood level. That will really work because it is about 1.6 kilometres which will take five flyovers, you know, multiplied by two.

“So we are going to be making a proposal and submit to Mr President to give us his nod because we are looking for permanent solutions to our problems.”

The Kogi governor thanked the minister for picking the state for his first field assignment in his speech.

Bello said, “For Mr President to deploy the Honourable Minister a day after swearing- in to come and look into this particular problem is commendable. I think we can’t ask for more.

“The road is going to be designed in such a way that no matter the flooding that will ever come, our road will stand the test of time, and I thank you sir.”