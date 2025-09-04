Flooding: FG Predicts Five-Day Heavy Rainfall In 14 States

The Federal Ministry of Environment on Thursday issued a flood alert for 14 states, warning that 43 locations across the country may experience heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding between September 4 and September 8, 2025.

The Federal Ministry of Environment, National Flood Early Warning Centre, issued the flood alert in a statement signed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani.

The affected states and locations, according to the statemet are Ebonyi State (Afikpo); Cross River State (Edor, Ikom, Itigidi, Akpap); Kano State (Gwarzo, Karaye); Zamfara State (Anka, Gummi, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Bukkuyum); Taraba State (Dampar, Duchi, Garkowa, Gassol, Gembu, Gun Gun Bodel, Kambari, Mayo Ranewo, Mutum Biyu, Bandawa, Ngaruwa); Abia State (Eziama, Umuahia); Yobe State (Geidam, Kanama, Potiskum); Plateau State (Langtang, Shendam, Wase).

Other states are Borno State (Ngala); Imo State (Okigwe, Otoko); Niger State (Sarki Pawa); Sokoto State (Sokoto, Wamakko, Isa, Shagari, Makira); Kaduna State (Kafanchan); and Akwa Ibom State (Oron).

READ ALSO

New Telegraph recalls that the Federal Government’s flood relief efforts were boosted as the Chinese government donated $1m to support victims in the northern states.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, signed the exchange notes on the financial support with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, in Abuja.

Bagudu described the intervention as timely, stressing that it would complement the government’s drive to deliver relief materials and rebuild livelihoods in severely impacted communities.