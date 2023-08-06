Flooding: FG Calls For Caution In 178 Flood-Prone LGAs

The Federal Government over the weekend has urged citizens to heed early warning reports that have identified about 178 Local Governments Areas( LGAs) prone to flooding across the country.

It warned that raising the alert has become necessary to avoid more humanitarian crises that could obstruct development efforts.

This disclosure was made known in Abuja, during a virtual training for 20 journalists, organised by the Sun Media Foundation.

The Deputy Director, Flood Forecasting, Monitoring and Control in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Kunle Awojemila, said that about 178 local government areas in 32 states have been identified to be highly probable flood risk.

Awojemila said, “For the flood to be mitigated, there should be an improvement in flood warning system for accuracy; enhancement of food infrastructure; enforcement of strict land-use planning regulations of prevent the construction of in high-risk flood areas”.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr Victor Emeruwa, said the training titled: ‘Reporting Flood Emergency’ was packaged to help media practitioners broaden their knowledge on flood emergencies, and principles of best practice in reporting it.

Emeruwa called on reporters to always go beyond peripheral writing on flood and other natural disasters, but to emotionalise and humanise their report, noting that human lives and properties were often destroyed by these disasters.

He said: “When reporting natural disaster, you must take two things into cognisance; human and physical elements. You should not just report the incident. Report the impact and how it affects the lives of victims, their dreams and aspirations. Also, express and explain the conditions of the people affected explaining the impact of the death and data.

“In reporting disaster, you should include why there has not been a change despite the recurring decimal. Unearth and tackle corruption hindering development. Corruption in this case goes beyond money.

“Also, look at why dams are not built. Look at why policies are not enacted and implemented. You should continue to report until there is change.”