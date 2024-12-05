Flooding, Epidemics Threats To Safety, Wellbeing – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Thursday, said that the ravaging flood, which displaced millions of Nigerians and prompted the outbreak of diseases has remained a major threat to the safety and wellbeing of the citizens.

Kalu stated this in Abuja in his address at the launch of the updated 2024 countrywide risk analysis for Nigeria by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said that the findings of this analysis underscore that these critical issues remain major threats hence actionable steps are required towards a safer, more resilient Nigeria.

He recalled that in 2022, flooding displaced over 1.4 million Nigerians and caused wanton economic losses.

Kalu reaffirmed the commitment of the 10th House of Representatives to leverage these insights for robust policymaking, exploring motions and budgetary allocations aimed at increasing funding for NEMA, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) to expand their data collection and forecasting capabilities.

He assured that through constituency engagements, legislators can drive risk-informed programmes that address local vulnerabilities and build grassroots capacities for disaster response.

He urged the federal government to strengthen early warning systems by leveraging the real-time monitoring tools provided by platforms like GeoGLOWS for flood alerts.

Commending NEMA for its outstanding collaboration with stakeholders in developing this comprehensive analysis, he urged his colleagues in the National Assembly to use the insights provided in this document as a springboard for framing informed legislation, oversight actions, and strategic partnerships that safeguard lives and livelihoods.

“It is with a deep sense of national duty that I address this nationally important gathering at the launch of the updated 2024 Countrywide Risk Analysis for Nigeria.

“This landmark work is both timely and essential, particularly as we face an increasingly complex risk landscape that threatens lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure across our nation.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda under President Tinubu’s administration provides a clear roadmap for inclusive development. Initiatives like this updated risk analysis are integral to achieving national resilience”

