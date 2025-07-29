Flooding: Benin GRA Roads Become Impassable

As the rainy season deepens, residents and commuters in Benin City’s Government Reservation Area (GRA) are contending with worsening road conditions, exacerbated by persistent flooding. Daily rainfall in the Edo State capital has rendered major roads in the GRA nearly impassable, stranding motorists for hours and disrupting normal activities.

The deteriorating infrastructure in the upscale neighborhood is largely blamed on the near-complete absence of proper drainage systems, coupled with the age and neglect of roads constructed decades ago. Successive administrations have done little to address the problem, allowing it to spiral into a full-blown crisis.

The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo has, however, pledged a long-term, methodical response. Government officials say the plan is to avoid cosmetic repairs and focus instead on lasting solutions that will bring meaningful relief to GRA residents.

Currently, many areas in the GRA resemble obstacle courses. Roads such as Boundary Road leading to Adesuwa Grammar School Road, and the tail end of Ihama Road, are nearly submerged. Portions of Giwa Amu Road—from the Airport Road axis—and Gapiona Road have turned into makeshift lakes, forcing drivers to wade through murky water. The result is prolonged traffic congestion, particularly during rush hours.

Sections around Commercial Avenue, where the Deputy Governor’s official lodge is located, are riddled with potholes. Other affected roads include the tail end of Golf Road near the 4th Brigade Headquarters, Aiguobaswin Crescent, and several adjoining streets. Even the major Reservation Road leading to Osadebey Avenue and the Government House floods heavily despite recent palliative works.

A drive that once took 30 minutes through the GRA now drags into a frustrating two-hour journey during peak periods, especially at the close of business.

Frustrated motorists blame the crisis on substandard jobs executed by contractors under previous administrations. They say that years of patchwork solutions have failed to address the root of the problem.

Addressing these concerns, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, said the current administration is determined to resist the temptation of superficial repairs.

“Governor Okpebholo would not want to do haphazard jobs in the GRA,” he said, stressing the need for a complete and sustainable rehabilitation effort. “When it is done, we know it is done and not a patchwork. It is going to be holistic.”

As rainfall continues across Benin City, GRA residents remain hopeful that the state government will make good on its promise and finally bring an end to the perennial flooding and decaying road network.