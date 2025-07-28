Flooding: 20 Anambra Buildings May Collapse Before August

An estimated 20 buildings may likely collapse in the Oba community in the Indemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State before August following the gully erosion which has already claimed a full house in the area.

The gully erosion is linked to the shoddy job done on the Onitsha-Owerri Highway. Worse hit is Vision World Estate in Uruokokwu Umuogali Oba, an area that has already lost a building, residents afraid that 20 buildings might collapse into the deadly gully erosion on or before August.

In a letter to Governor Charles Soludo the community appeal for government intervention. They said: “We, the residents of Vision World Estate, Uruokokwu Umuogali Oba, wish to draw Your Excellency’s attention to the pitiable condition that we now reside under since your last intervention.

“Some weeks ago, a house was washed away by the erosion and expanding gully but by divine grace, no life was lost.”

The residents further painted a horrific pictorial of the looming calamity in the area over the fate of twenty buildings that now hang on a cliff urging Gov Charles Soludo to save their souls.

They said: “The ever growing erosion and attendant expanding gully if left unabated threatens existential lives and properties with over 20 houses standing to be consumed upon any severe downpour.”