Flooding: 150 Receive Palliatives In Ihiala LGA

Over 150 persons already affected by the perennial flooding in Ihiala local government area have received palliatives from the local government council.

The palliatives which include food items and other basic needs were personally shared with them by the Transition Committee Chairman of the Council Area Engr Anayochukwu Orjiakor who visited them where they were residing at the moment.

The flood-affected areas are Ogboro ward in Ihiala and Okija respectively and it is feared that more areas may be affected before the end of this month which the Council Chairman promised that he would visit again.

He thanked Mr. Governor for the giant stride of the state government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in providing last year’s victims of the flood disaster of Ihiala LGA extraction with palliatives.

Engr Anayo Orjiako, accompanied by some members of his executive and Mr Ebuka Nwabueze, Enzo Uzordimma Nzeribe, went from one designated collection centre to another, monitoring the distribution exercise by himself.

The conspicuously elated beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Gov. Soludo for remembering them, especially at this crucial period when the cost of living astronomically soars daily in geometric progression.

They also poured encomiums on their vibrant local government Chairman, Engr Anayo Orjiako, for ensuring the highest degree of fairness and equity in the distribution of the relief materials by making sure that the items reached the hands of those who actually deserved them.

According to one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Chinelo, “Thank you, Gov Soludo, for remembering me, a poor widow with five hungry mouths to feed. I depend on the destroyed farm in which the flooding robbed me of my means of livelihood. With whatever I get from the palliatives, my children will be fed. Thank you sir!” she said.