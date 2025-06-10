Flood: Zulum Sympathises With Mokwa Victims, Donates N300m

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has sympathized with his counterpart in Niger State, Mohammed Bago, over last month’s flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area.

During a visit on Tuesday at the Government House in Minna, Zulum announced the donation of N300m to support victims of the disaster.

Zulum noted the donation is to complement the efforts of Niger State government in addressing the challenges of the disaster.

While also extending the commiseration of the entire people of Borno to the government and people of Niger State over the devastating effects of the flood which claimed many lives and destroyed properties and livelihoods, Zulum urged all the sub national governments to work collectively to mitigate the impact of climate change on societies.

Responding, Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed his appreciation to his Borno State counterpart for the visit and donation, saying it was timely and a show of love.

The Governor also observed that Borno and Niger States have many things in common and applauded the doggedness, pro-activeness, perseverance and love of Borno State Governor, which he said has kept him on his toes.

Governor Bago reassured that the donation would be utilised properly, even as he said lots of advocacy is ongoing on the need for people to stay away from coastal lines to avert reoccurrence.

Zulum was accompanied by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, members of the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba, Hon. Abduljadir Rahis and the Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira.

In a separate visit, Governor Zulum extended his condolences to the Government and people of Adamawa over the death of Professor Jibrin Aminu, who passed away recently in Abuja, describing Professor Aminu as son of Borno State, noting his contributions to the development and growth of education in the State and Nigeria at large.

Zulum’s entourage includes Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, a business mogul and Chairman of Oriental Energy.

In response, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri thanked the delegation for the visit and described Prof. Jibril Aminu’s death as a great tragedy not only for Adamawa but the nation as a whole.

Share