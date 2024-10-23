Flood: Zulum Approves Additional Four-Week For Disbursement Committee

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has approved a four-week extension for the “Borno State Flood Disaster Relief Disbursement Committee,” which is responsible for managing relief funds.

Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and its surrounding Local Government Areas, have experienced devastating flood that resulted in widespread destruction, including loss of lives, damage to homes, and disruption of livelihoods.

The Secretary to the Borno State Government, Mallam Bukar Tijani, conveyed the approval on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

The SSG noted that while the disbursement committee was initially set to wrap up its activities this week, Governor Zulum has approved the extension of their work to allow for a more thorough assessment of the victims and ensure all those affected were reached.

Tijani added that the state government had received an interim report from the disbursement committee, which achieved a substantial part of their terms of reference.

“The Governor has received the interim report and directed that the Committee continue for another four weeks to complete the disbursement and assessment,” Tijani said.

