Flood Wrecks Havoc In Ogun Community

The residents of Area 8, OPIC Estate, Agbara in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State are currently counting the losses suffered due to perennial flooding.

According to the residents, the unending rainfalls of the past few days have exposed them to flooding, which has reportedly affected buildings and other belongings.

They lamented that some properties have been submerged by water, leaving many with no other option than to relocate to a safe haven.

The residents in a “save our soul” letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, described their situation as an ‘impending disaster’.

The letter, which was jointly signed by the Estate Chairman, Adebowale Odunayo, and the Assistant Secretary, Iziokhai Ohioze, called the attention of the government to “the ravaging effect of incessant flooding that our community has been experiencing over time.”

According to them, the incident had been “formally reported to OPIC Management on several occasions but each visit ended with promises, which remain unfulfilled, leaving residents to the vagary of nature.”

They alerted that, over the past few years, the frequency and intensity of flooding in Area 8, have increased substantially.

The non-existence of drainage systems, it was stated, worsens the situation during downpours, “resulting in water entering our homes and causing damage to the foundations, walls, and interiors of our buildings.”

This, according to them, “does not only lead to financial losses for us as property owners but also compromises the structural integrity of our homes as well as results in psychological nightmare once there is an impending rain.”

While conceding that flooding is a natural occurrence, the people opined that, with a well-compacted road network and proper channelization, it can be minimized and mitigated.

“Your Excellency Sir, please kindly come to our rescue. Our lives and properties are being challenged negatively. Our safety and in particular that of our children as well as the aged amongst us is being put in jeopardy.

“Sir, we solicit your approval for an immediate upgrade of the entire drainage architecture of the area. We equally crave the indulgence of Your Excellency for rehabilitation of the road within the OPIC Estate, particularly Roads 411, 800, 808, 81 which we believe if tarred, would complement the drainage system,” they pleaded.