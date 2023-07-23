Flood Wreaks Havoc In Osun Community

…As Gov Adeleke sympathizes with victims

Many residents of the Ikire, Ayedade Local Government Area of Osun State are counting their losses following a torrential downpour that flooded no fewer than 40 houses in the town.

New Telegraph gathered that many residents on Saturday started relocating from those areas.

Some of the victims of the flood have been rendered homeless as they claimed they had no other means to secure new apartments.

Our correspondent who visited the flooding scene observed that about six vehicles were trapped in the flood the owners of those vehicles were said to have managed to escape.

It was learnt that the downpour, which started around on Saturday morning lasted for about four hours, leaving many areas flooded.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke has expressed his sympathy with the people of Ikire on the flood disaster that wreaked havoc on the western part of the state, assuring the people of his government’s commitment to address the root cause of the flood and the fast-tracking of the ongoing state flood prevention plan.

In a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke said his administration has previously embarked on prevention actions and initiatives, citing the massive rainfall as the cause of the sad event.

He said his administration has activated emergency measures to rescue people and livelihoods hugely impacted by the flooding, assuring victims of the incident that the government will do all in its capacity to support them.

“It is touching to learn about the monumental damages that flood has wrecked on homes and livelihoods in Ikire. The scale of the losses suffered by our people as a result of the flood disaster is too heavy especially at a time of economic strain as now,” the statement reads in part.

“I want to, on behalf of the State Government, convey heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected in one way or the other. As a government, we stand with the people of Ikire in this difficult moment and assure them of our commitment to support them overcome the challenges posed by the incident.

“Before this incident, our government has taken flood prevention steps, which includes expanding waterways and opening up water channels to ensure free-flow of water to Avery flooding. We will intensify efforts in this regard and ensure that we guide against the kind of experience seen in Ikire.

“I have already directed the Commissioner of Environment to address the root cause of the flooding so as to forestall future occurrence. The people of Osun can rest assured that we are doing everything possible to tackle flooding in the state.”