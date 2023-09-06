Flood: We’re Ready To Mitigate Challenges

The Director General of Erosion and Flood Control, Bayelsa State, Omusco Omusco has said that the Directorate has all it takes to mitigate the challenges that will come with flood in the state.

He disclosed that the canal clearing was paused due to lack of funds admitting that immediately after more funds are made available, work will continue.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the DG said that already the directorate had been working by clearing the Canals before it ran out of cash.

They are preparing and intervening, and they are opening up channels.

He said that plans were on the ground for the state government to approve more money for them to continue the clearing of the canals.

He said that the fund was not ready because of the bureaucratic process involved in the civil service.

“All that we need is good funding, and if good funding is available, we are ready to drive this process so that flood will be reduced to the barest minimum and will not disturb human existence.

According to the DG, they are trying to open up the channels and the creeks and they are also studying where to allow this water to go.

“We have not reported back that our funds have finished, and in due time, we will report back and there will be funding for us to continue.

“Even if the governor approves now, it is not something that we will get immediately because of the process.

The DG advised that people should stop building houses along the water channels because “It makes water stop flowing.

“Secondly, residents should stop dropping refuse inside the channels because it slows down the flow of water.