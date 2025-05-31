Flood Update: Death Toll Rises To 151 In Niger

Share

The death toll from the Thursday morning flash flood that ravaged communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has risen to 151, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement made available to journalists, NSEMA disclosed that 3,018 persons have been displaced as a result of the disaster, with several others still missing.

The agency had earlier reported that the deadly flood swept through the communities of Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa in Mokwa town following a torrential downpour of high intensity that lasted for several hours.

According to the Director General of NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, a total of three communities were affected, with two bridges and two major roads washed away.

“So far, 503 households have been affected, 265 homes completely washed away, and 11 persons injured,” he said.

“This is the latest update from the Mokwa communities flood.”

Baba-Arah added that search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and emergency relief is being mobilized for the displaced residents.

The state government is expected to issue an official statement and mobilize additional support to the affected areas.

