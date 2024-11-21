Flood: Unilever Nigeria Donates Products To Support Borno Indigenes

Share

As part of its efforts to Brighten Everyday Life for All, Unilever Nigeria has donated a range of its products to the Borno State Government in connection to the flooding incident in Maiduguri recently.

The donation included body creams, toothpaste, seasoning and other health and hygiene products to support the state government.

The Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Unilever Nigeria, Mr. Godfrey Adejumoh, who led the team conveyed Unilever’s message of care and comfort to the state government and offered its support through the product donations that will be useful to the people impacted by the incident.

“We understand the immense discomfort caused by this event, and we are committed to complimenting the efforts of the state government for immediate relief and support to those affected. Our thoughts are with them, and we extend our heartfelt message of care and comfort to them,” he said.

Adejumoh, stressing the role of the company, added: “We are deeply connected to the communities where we operate and believe in standing by them always.

“We are confident that through collective efforts, Maiduguri and the entire people of Borno State will emerge stronger and better from this incident.”

The donation was well-received on behalf of the state government by the Deputy Governor Dr. Umar Usman Kadafur.

He expressed the state’s gratitude for the timely gesture stating that “we appreciate Unilever’s timely and muchneeded support during this period.The donation will go a long way in providing comfort to the affected individuals and families.”

The Unilever Nigeria delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi CFR.

Also present at the donation were Consultant, Engr. Ali Bukar Fatoma; Regional Sales Manager, Joshua Miyim; Uni – lever Nigeria Director of Key Distributor, Ngaramu Prime Agric Services, Nura Bala; Corporate Communications Specialist, Afomre Ubogu; Territory Sales Manager, Maiduguri, Bolomi Samdi, among others.

As the longest-serving manufacturing company in the country, Unilever Nigeria emphasizes its commitment to Brighten Everyday Life for All through its brands and operations.

The company believes in standing by the communities where it operates. Unilever Nigeria is here to stay to continue to invest in the country and create opportunities for Nigerians.

