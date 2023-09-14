Flood: UN Releases $10m Emergency Fund For Libya

The United Nations (UN) aid chief, Martin Griffiths on Thursday announced that its emergency fund will be contributing $10 million to Libya, following the terrible floods that claimed hundreds of lives.

In a statement titled “Disaster’s scope ‘shocking and heartbreaking,'” Griffiths said, “I immediately released $10 million from the UN’s emergency fund CERF, and an appeal for additional support is on its way.”

During this critical time for Libya, it is crucial to prioritize the delivery of life-saving supplies, prevention of secondary health crises, and swift restoration of normalcy.

He said he applauded Libya’s neighbours and other nations for stepping in and sending supplies, medical personnel, and search and rescue teams.

At least 6,000 people have been killed and thousands remain missing from weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to officials.

Torrential rains swept through several regions, most notably in the cities of Derna, Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj and Soussa.