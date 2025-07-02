Flood: Two Dead, Houses Destroyed In Borno

Two women have been killed in a recent flood disaster in Wovi Community of Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno, while several houses have been destroyed in Rumirgo, Askira Uba LGA, displacing several families.

In a statement, Dauda Iliya, the spokesperson to the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, extended his principal’s sympathy to the victims and their families.

According to Iliya, Governor Zulum has directed the immediate release of relief materials to affected communities in Damboa and Askira Uba LGAs.

“I received with profound sorrow the sad news of the devastating flood disaster in the Wovi community, which claimed the lives of two women, as well as the destruction of homes in Gumsuri, displacing many families.

“Equally distressing is the windstorm in Rumirgo, Askira-Uba local government. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by these disasters.

“I have instructed SEMA to immediately provide relief supplies to Gumsuri and Wovi communities, ensuring no one is left without support. Humanitarian assistance has already been dispatched to the people of Rumirgo.” the governor added.

The development is coming less than a year after a deadly flood submerged communities in Borno, killing scores of people and washing away homes, farmlands, among others.