Flood Threat: AFAN Tasks FG On Prioritising Dry Season Irrigation Farming

Share

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has called on the Federal Government to de-emphasise rain-fed agriculture and prioritise dry season irrigation farming to sustain food production in the face of increasing flood threats.

Speaking in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos recently, AFAN South West region Co-ordinator and Lagos Chapter Chairman, Dr. Femi Oke, warned that heavy rainfall and flash floods forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) could devastate crops and drive up food prices this year.

He said: “As natural phenomena like intense rains and flooding cannot be controlled, their impact on agriculture becomes a matter of grave concern. “Farmers risk losing immature crops to washouts, and even where planting began early, inconsistent rainfall undermines yields.”

Oke noted that this season’s delayed onset of rains, now giving way to warnings of heavy downpours across at least 13 states, heightened the urgency for alternative production strategies.

“Short-cycle crops may escape damage if harvested in time, but long-term staples such as yam face serious threats,” he explained.

To avert potential shortages and stabilise market prices, AFAN recommends government support for dry season irrigation schemes and facilitation of transborder food trade.

“We anticipate a rise in food costs if floods materialise as predicted. By enabling imports from neighbouring countries and investing in irrigation infrastructure, the government can bridge supply gaps and cushion consumers,” he stated.

The AFAN chieftain added that AFAN would engage with the South West River Basin Authority’s leadership to explore modalities for expanding irrigation projects in the South West region.

He emphasised that reducing reliance on unpredictable rain-fed systems and committing resources to irrigation-based agriculture would strengthen resilience against climate variability.

Share