Flood Submerges Communities In Ondo

Some communities in Ese-Odo and Irele local government areas of Ondo State have been submerged sequel to two days of heavy downpours in the areas.

A resident of the area, Chief Oluwole Akinbo said the entire communities of Igbobini and Ilu Agbo in Ese-Odo local government have been submerged while the road linking communities in the coastal areas has cut off leaving the residents stranded.

According to him, thousands of the residents are now taking refuge at the RCM Primary School, Ilu Agbo while the two communities also lost hundreds of animals and pets.

He said business activities have been paralysed as those who engaged in fish farming and pond businesses are counting their losses.

Also, he said the only road linking Ese-Odo-Irele on land with Araromi Ayeka Okitipupa has been submerged cutting away the areas from the rest of the State.

He said the concrete cemented embarkment that was Constructed during Dr Olusegun Agagu’s administration in the State remains the only route on land that easily link Ese-Odo and Irele with Okitipupa local Governments.

According to him, many travellers that could not go through the long distance of Ode Irele Olowo road are stranded as some risk the use of canoes to cross over.

A Resident Chief Olafusi Olaluwoye appealed to Akeredolu and led the administration to revisit the embarkment contract and extend the construction of the Araromi-Ayeka bridge to the terminal end at Ode Irele.

The Chairman Ese-Odo Local Government, Mrs Sipasi Aluko who was on an assessment visit of the two communities appeal to both the State and Federal Governments to urgently come to the aid of the residents.

Aluko who assured the affected residents of the local Government intervention said all the concerned authorities and well-meaning Nigerians both within and far away places are enjoined to render assistance in other to ameliorate the suffering of the affected residents.