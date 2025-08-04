Flood Submerges 18 Communities, Farmlands In Niger

Flood has submerged several farmlands in some communities in Niger State. This followed an early morning rainfall yesterday which ripped through farmlands in Kafin Koro, Paikoro local government areas of the state.

The flood also affected 18 communities in Lapai Local Government Area of the state where some farmlands were also affected, and many others at risk of being swept away.

Some of the affected communities include Dere, Eshi, Apataku, Tsakanabi, Kuchi Kakanda, Arah, Achiba, Rebba, Ebwa, Pele, Edda, Rigido, Gbami, Yawa, Baka, and Muye.

The state government yesterday re-echoed its earlier warning to riverine communities in the state to immediately relocate to higher grounds, saying the rains have intensified across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication, Media and Strategy, Jonathan Vatsa, in a statement, appealed to communities in the affected areas to immediately relocate to a safer place to avoid further disaster in the state.

Vatsa said that though the government understood the people’s attachment to their ancestral homes, there is the need for them to adhere to the government warning and relocate pending when the rains would be over.

“We as a government will continue to be proactive by appealing to the people, especially those in the flood-prone areas, to immediately move upland to avoid the experience of the Mokwa disaster.

“The government is aware of their attachments to their ancestral homes and lands, but with the various flood alerts, and what we are already experiencing, there is an urgent need for them to heed to the government’s warning.

“The Mokwa experience is still very much with us, and we cannot afford a repeat of such an experience.”

The special adviser disclosed that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had previously identified 15 out of the 25 local government areas in the state as very vulnerable to flooding every rainy season.

The Federal Government had instructed residents of four local government areas of the state to move to safer locations as heavy rainfall was expected to trigger flooding between July 31 and August 5, 2025.