Flood: Shehu Of Borno Urges FG To Expedite Alsu Dam Reconstruction

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi, has called on the Federal Government to urgently complete the reconstruction of the Alsu Dam before the peak of the rainy season to prevent a recurrence of the devastating flood that hit the state in September 2024.

The royal father made the appeal on Friday while paying a traditional Sallah homage to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri. He said it was important to act quickly, noting that even at the onset of this year’s rainy season, some communities like Makwa in Niger State were already experiencing severe flooding. He stressed the need for the Federal Government to intervene immediately to avoid another disaster.

The Shehu stated that the visit was meant to show traditional respect and loyalty to the state leadership, and to reaffirm the commitment of the traditional institution to continued support and cooperation with the government.

He also called on the Federal Government to complete the ongoing oil exploration in Tuga, located in Jere Local Government Area. In addition, he appealed for the reconstruction of several major roads across Borno State. According to him, the completion of these roads would significantly improve transportation, enhance economic activities, and strengthen security in the region.

The monarch further urged the Federal Government to ensure that all 27 local government areas in Borno State are connected to the national electricity grid. He lamented that only a few local councils are currently connected, despite the importance of electricity to development.

In his response, Governor Babagana Zulum assured the Shehu that his message would be delivered to President Bola Tinubu.

He disclosed that the state government had already set up a committee to look into how it can support efforts to reconstruct the Alsu Dam.

The governor added that he had recently returned from Lagos, where he held discussions with Aliko Dangote on the possibility of reconstructing the Maiduguri–Gamboru and Bama–Banki roads under a tax credit scheme. He expressed optimism that work on the roads would commence soon.

Governor Zulum also promised that before the end of his administration, all local government areas in the state would be connected to the national grid.

During the Sallah celebration, the governor also received visits from the management teams of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State University, Nigerian Army University Biu, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Maiduguri, Federal Orthopedic Hospital Azare, and Borno State University Teaching Hospital.

He assured the visiting institutions of the state government’s continued support, emphasizing the importance of strategic coordination and collaboration between federal and state institutions to ensure better service delivery for the people of Borno.

