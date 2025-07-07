Flood Sacks Katsina Community After Downpour

Flooding, caused by a heavy midnight rainfall, has sacked many residents of the Dankama community in the Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State from their homes.

Reports say that during the early hours, yesterday, a downpour was experienced across some parts of the state. A resident, Ishaq Sarkin-Fulani, said that the situation, which started at about 3am had affected many houses around six areas with ponds (Kududdufi).

He explained that the flooding had sacked the affected residents from the area as flood waters ad taken over their houses.

According to him, many residents were left stranded throughout the night, forcing some of them to seek shelter from friends and other relatives that were not affected.

He attributed the situation to the blockage of many drains across the town with refuse by some unidentified residents.

Sarkin-Fulani added that some of the drainages also needed urgent repairs by the government as they were collapsing. Another resident, Isma’il Namadi, said the flooding had also affected the Dankama Juma’at mosque.

He appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency come to their aid, in order to reduce the hardship caused by the flood.