Flood Sacks Four Council Areas In Anambra

…As Soludo Activates 27 IDP Camps

At least four Local Government Areas in Anambra State have been sacked by flood, a development that has left scores of families homeless.

The flood which residents of the areas felt would not occur following the gradual return of the dry season proved them wrong when last week farmers in those Council areas woke up to discover the submerging of most of their farmlands.

At Mmiata Anam, Ukwala among other Communities in Anambra East and West local government areas farmers have commenced early harvesting of their crops in order not to be caught napping.

According to Prince Chris Okwuosa from Umuzu in the Ogbaru local government area;

“We thought that the flood would not come this year because the period it always comes has passed and by now the flood should have been going but it is coming late”

“We have started removing out properly and each day we witness flood water increasing as against what it used to be in the past and other Communities like Amiyi, Ogbakuba are getting submerged by the flood” he said.

Also, the President General of the Akili Ogidi Community in the Ogbaru local government area Sir Micheal Chukwusa said that this year’s flooding is coming too late adding that about eight towns have so far been affected.

“From Atani to Ochuche to Ogwuiklele Ogwuaniocha and my town Akili Ogidi have all been affected by the flooding and people are beginning to relocate to the lands,” he said.

Reacting to this incident the Anambra Commissioner for Environment Engr Felix Odumegwu government is responding fast to the flooding adding that the lait flooding this year is as a result of climatic changes across the world.

.” Flooding occurs as a result of intense prolonged rainfall. Climate change is a major contributor to the late flooding this year. Across the globe, Valencia Spain, Italy, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, USA have all experienced very harsh weather conditions that have resulted in flash flooding”

⁠”The state Government led by Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR has been very proactive”

” He activated A flood management committee led by the Deputy Governor and has Commissioners for health, environment, education, Information, Power, Local government, State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, and Local government Chairmen as members”

“This team has been meeting regularly in preparation to mitigate flooding. The government has activated Local Government emergency committees in the 8 LGAs that normally experience flooding”

” ⁠Government has activated and prepared twenty-seven Internally Displaced People IDP camps to receive and cater for displaced persons in the company of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, IOM among others and the government is currently going around to collect relevant data on flooding situation ”

Odumegwu noted, “With The support of UNDP, the Anambra state government has developed a comprehensive flood resilience plan to mitigate flooding in the state”

“⁠As early as March this year, in preparation to reduce flooding, the government embarked on desilting of drainages across the entire state”

“Food and other essential materials are being provided for the welfare of the displaced persons, Bank of Industries donated 2400 food combo cartons comprising indomie, salt, sugar, semolina, flour, vegetable oil ”

“Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints equally donated items rice, beans, indomie and other items,” he said.

