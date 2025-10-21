Flood-Ravaged Rivers Communities Seek Urgent Govt Intervention

Residents of Ogale, Alesa, and Agbomchia communities in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State have appealed to the state government for urgent intervention to clear blocked waterways and curb persistent flooding that has devastated their areas.

Recent heavy downpours in the affected communities, especially those recorded a few days ago, have wreaked havoc, claiming lives, submerging homes and farmlands, and leaving many residents displaced.

The worst-hit area in Alesa was reportedly a former water collection point that had been sand-filled, sold to developers, and built upon, obstructing natural drainage paths and forcing floodwaters into residential buildings.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier listed Rivers among the states at high risk of flash flooding in 2025, advising residents in flood-prone areas to heed government safety guidelines, clear drainages, and prepare emergency response measures.

To address the crisis, the Rivers State Government recently launched a three-day intensive desilting and drainage-cleaning exercise across major flood-prone areas.

The initiative, chaired by Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, who also heads the 2025 Rivers State Flood Management Committee, involves a coalition of civil society and community-based organizations. The Deputy Governor said the operation aims to clear canals and gutters to ensure free water flow and “temporarily mitigate the effects of flooding in our communities.”

However, despite the intervention, the latest downpour on Monday and its aftermath have renewed residents’ calls for immediate and sustainable government action.

A resident of Alesa, Mr. Godfrey Osaai, lamented that his home and property were severely damaged by the flood.

“I can’t tell how much I’ve lost. The rain entered my apartment and destroyed many of my belongings. That loss is personal, but the bigger one affects all of us. The government should act fast,” he said.

Another resident, Mr. Stephen Obaro, urged the state and local governments to jointly investigate the root causes of the flooding and devise lasting solutions.

“What people in Alesa suffer whenever it rains is terrible. The damage to homes is overwhelming. The government must come to our aid. Personally, I lost everything I laboured for as an adult,” he said.

The residents called for a comprehensive drainage and environmental management plan to prevent future disasters and protect livelihoods in the Eleme area.