Flood, Rainstorm Victims Get NEMA’s Relief Materials In Port Harcourt

The victims of the recent flood and rainstorm that devastated some parts of Port Harcourt Constituency II in Rivers State have been handed over relief materials by the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Port Harcourt Operations Office of NEMA distributed some approved relief materials from the Federal Government to individuals and communities that suffered the recent flood and rainstorm disasters.

The officials of NEMA distributed the relief materials, including food, medical supplies, and temporary shelters, while coordinating with security agencies to benefit the affected households.

The relief items were distributed at Amadi Opara Okokwu Town Hall and mainly to those who were directly affected by the flood in Elekahia, Ogbunabali, Woji, Ogali, Nchia, and Akpajo communities.

The Head of Operations, Mr. Eric Ebhodaghe, who headed the NEMA team, expressed the condolences of the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, to those affected.

He also urged the beneficiaries to utilise the provided materials wisely since they are intended to mitigate the disaster’s effects on their lives and livelihoods.

Also speaking at the event, the Honourable Member for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II, Hon. Barr. Blessing Chigeru Amadi thanked the NEMA DG for the prompt and timely support.

She noted that the aid would significantly help ease the difficulties faced by her constituents severely impacted by the rainstorm and flooding events.

Also, on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hajiah Okiri Amina Larai, Elder Allaga Amadi, and Mrs. Susan Dike (Woman Leader) conveyed their gratitude, pledging to ensure that the relief supplies are utilised for the advantage of the impacted families.