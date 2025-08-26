Flood, Rainstorm Victims Get NEMA’s Relief Materials In P’Harcourt

Victims of the recent flood and rainstorm that devasted some parts of Port Harcourt Constituency II in Rivers State have received relief materials by from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Port Harcourt Operations Office of NEMA distributed some approved relief materials from the Federal Government to individuals and communities that suffered the recent flood and rainstorm disasters.

The officials of NEMA distributed the relief materials, including food, medical supplies, and temporary shelters, while coordinating with security agencies benefit of the affected households.

The relief items were distributed at Amadi Opara Okokwu Town Hall and mainly to those that were directly affected by the flood in Elekahia, Ogbunabali, Woji, Ogali, Nchia, and Akpajo communities. The Head of Operations, Mr. Eric Ebhodaghe, who headed the NEMA team, expressed the condolences of the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, to those affected.